2020 Audi R8 V10 Quattro Limited Edition is Officially Revealed

The 2020 Audi R8 V10 Quattro is a limited edition model which is the only variant available now as the original model has been officially retired.

When it says limited edition, obviously buyers should get it as quickly as possible. However, Audi has confirmed that they will be selling the R8 V10 performance edition which happens to be the top of the line variant and it will be badged as the 2021 variant.

The automobile industry is slowly moving towards an all-electric future and Audi is one of the many brands that wish to make the transition as smooth as possible. While gasoline and diesel cars will continue to exist, some of the models are being bid farewell so that there could be space for other models to be filled in. The entry levels models are often under tough competition that it doesn’t sound logical to keep making them in bulk numbers. The company wants to discontinue the lineup which is why a limited edition for the outgoing model is being made now.

Limited Edition, Unique Design

At first look, the 2020 Audi R8 V10 Quattro limited edition will instantly impress most car lovers and especially those who have always wanted to own the R8. They have confirmed that only a total of 30 cars will be built and it will be available to a select group of people, possibly the ones who hurry up to place their orders.

Some of the standout features of the model include the side blades, engine cover and the inclusion of the carbon fiber material on all these areas including the lower trim. The brake calipers are painted red and stand out from the overall design of the car. The designers have opted for a dashing new look with its paint as it uses Mugello Blue in 15 of the coupe variants while five of the coupes will use the Avus Silver color. There will be five more that use Sonoma Green and all these combined together provide the exclusivity that any limited edition vehicle deserves.

The carbon fiber design continues on the interior of the vehicle including the air vents and the instrument cluster used in the car. In terms of performance, the Audi R8 V10 is equipped with a 5.2 FSI 10 CYL engine paired to a 7-speed S Tronic and is capable of producing a solid 562 horsepower combined with 406 lb-feet of torque.

The top speed of the 2020 Audi R8 V10 Quattro limited edition is pegged at 201 miles per hour and it provides a combined fuel efficiency of 16 miles per gallon of gasoline. The pricing is confirmed to be at $186,000 for the limited edition while the Spyder variant will be more expensive at $195,900.

