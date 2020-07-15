2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 Get Upgraded to a New V8 Petrol Engine

The automobile brand is supposed to upgrade its vehicles consistently to keep buyers interest.

The latest to receive an update is the 2020 Audi SQ7 and the SQ8 models which have been upgraded to a petrol engine from the previous diesel engine variant and should be much more powerful while being environmentally friendly.

On the inside, the new cars slated for 2020 launch will feature a 4.0-liter turbo engine that is capable of comfortably delivering about 500bhp. Being petrol ensures you experience better acceleration and top speed whereas the same cannot be said about a diesel vehicle. The numbers are quite impressive compared to the previous Audi cars of the same class as the newer model manages to deliver an excellent 71bhp more and it can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds.

While on paper, this could be just 0.7 seconds faster than the diesel engine variant, it is still far more powerful and should be fun to drive – be it in city limits or on the expressway. The top speed has been limited for improved safety but it can still go up to 155mph, a number that should comfortably appease even the most demanding driver and still feel zipping fast whenever you take your Audi SQ7 or SQ8 for a drive.

Fuel-Efficient Yet Better Performance

While all-electric vehicles are still years away from launch, we do get mild-hybrid treatment to most of the models available. These two models set for 2020 will feature a 48V mild-hybrid technology and makes use of the cylinder on demand concept to shut them down whenever they are not being used. The technology should bring in better fuel efficiency and improve the gas exchange levels but it will not affect the overall performance of the cars, making it the best solution for users with varied requirements.

The powertrain also plays an important role in appeasing its owners with the sound it produces. Audi engineers opine that the V8 soundtrack will be classic by default but buyers do have the option to tweak it based on the kind of sound they wish to have in their car. It features four-wheel steering and offers a great level of control and comfort with minimal vibration. The Audi SQ7 starts at 78,000 while the SQ8 begins at 83,000. Considering the upgrade in comfort, performance and efficiency, it is on par with other mild upgrades Audi has to offer.

