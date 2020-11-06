2020 BMW X6 M Revealed in Official Photoshoot Images

The 2020 BMW X6 M has been under development for a long time but this is the first for all of us to get a good look into its design and all the features that have been packed into the vehicle.

BMW UK has surprised people by revealing an official photoshoot for one of their upcoming models.

Considered to be their hottest selling models, the dual M variants from the BMW stable is expected to reiterate their success ratio. The X5 M and X6 M are SUVs that will be joined by two more of the existing SUVs in the lineup. These are confirmed to be the third-generation variants complete with all the upgrades anyone would expect from the newest editions. They fall in the SAV and the SAC segments with the primary variant being promoted in the Donington Grey color.

While the color choice may not be appealing to everyone, it does deliver in terms of being unique yet subtle in its own way. The BMW X6 M is however aimed at enthusiast grade because of the color choice and the aggressive design that one could spot in the Competition model. Besides, this is the first ever time for the brand to come up with a Competition edition and so far they have been focused on the average user but not on those who would demand more performance out of these SUVs.

Great Design Changes

The design changes in the 2020 BMW X6 M deliver an aggressive look at every corner. If you love the new change, this is the car for you. The front bumper is quite aggressively built than it has ever been combined with large air intakes and the overall vehicle is covered in black. All these unique design aesthetics belong to the Competition model which also now houses a rear roof spoiler.

The rear bumper has been modified and now has enough space for a quad setup for the exhaust pipes. These are all supplied by the signature M Division design staple with a new rear spoiler that most would admire. Under the hood, the car is powered by a 4.4-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine capable of delivering 600 horsepower with 553 lb feet of torque. The car can easily go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.8 seconds. It has also been confirmed that the 2020 BMW X6 M basic edition will sell for $108,600 while the Competition edition will go for $117,600.

