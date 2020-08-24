2020 Honda Civic Now Gets Support for Mugen Accessories

The 2020 Honda Civic has now official support for Mugen accessories as the company has officially launched a long list of components that you could purchase and install in your car.

Customizing the car you own is a big-time hobby for many people because it helps you tune your hatchback into a sports car if you please.

The only catch here is that they are not going to significantly change the performance of the vehicle. Instead, a majority of the accessories sold by Mugen is focused on improving the design aesthetics of the Honda Civic. For people who are already delighted by the performance levels, this would provide a big upgrade in terms of looks. The exterior components are available for the Civic sedan and the hatchback which you can purchase based on your taste and your proposed budget.

Expensive Aesthetics Upgrade

In most cases, Civic is definitely not among the top vehicles when it comes to car customization. Yet, Mugen accessories are focused on a group of people who already own the vehicle and would love to give it an exciting sporty touch that it needs. The expensive aesthetics upgrade cost 97,900 yen if you want to change the front grille cover with a carbon fiber upgrade and the proud Mugen emblem on top of it. The integrated diffusers would set you back by 79,200 yen whereas the upgraded 19-inch multi-spoke aluminum wheels are priced at 53,900 yen. The upgrades are also available in Malaysia and pricing is similar to what you would convert from yen into RM.

The aero and wheel package is possibly one of the most expensive solutions out there. For those who are willing to completely change the look of the side skirts, the front and rear lip combined with 19-inch aluminum wheels will set you back by 407,000 yen. The bundled package allows you to save more than 40,000 yen because they are all being offered in a bundle but buying them individually will be an even more expensive option to go for.

For a lesser price, you can still upgrade your 2020 Honda Civic hatchback with door visors that cost 19,800 yen or RM 782. The carbon fiber side mirror caps cost 64,900 yen whereas the Mugen branded brake pads will cost 45,100 yen. Trying to go for all the components at once could significantly improve some performance but most important will enhance the aesthetics of the Honda vehicle to a whole new level.

