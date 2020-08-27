2020 Hyundai Kona Pre-Order Opens in Malaysia, Pricing and Booking Fee Revealed

The 2020 Hyundai Kona has officially found its way to Malaysia as pre-orders for the vehicle has opened up.

If you are living in the country, you should probably be willing to pay the full price for the car including the booking fee but there could be some specific offers to convince more people to join the Hyundai family.

The Kona is one of their most anticipated releases as Hyundai has continued to build the brand as well as the new models they were about to launch. The final pricing for the car is still being kept under wraps. It does help pique the interest factor because the manufacturer has confirmed the pricing will be RM 11X,XXX. So, you can possibly fill in your favorite numbers and keep playing the guessing game until an official release is made by the brand.

While we still don’t have the full numbers, it is easy to say that Hyundai has priced the Kona so well as that it could easily go head-on with its competitors. The direct competitor that will be facing this new launch will be the Honda HR-V. There are three different variants being offered by Honda in this period which costs RM104,000 whereas the highest variant in the lineup goes all the way up to RM118,582. For buyers who are planning to go for the top of the line variant on the Hyundai car may pay more but we expect the base variant to be fully equipped for most users. The other direct competitors that we could list include Mazda CX-3 and Toyota C-HR.

Performance and Powertrain

The 2020 Hyundai Konda will compete against some of the best competitors in Malaysia at a similar price tag. If they could bring in a couple of new features, connected systems and provide basic elements in the base variant, they would easily win the hearts of many. It could become of the best value for car available and has specific engine variants rather than expanding the lineup too much.

The 2.0-liter MPI edition and the 1.6-liter Gamma T-GDI are the two variants along with a 1.0-liter T-GDI three-cylinder engine. The total power generated by the car includes 177 PS combined with 265 Nm of torque. These engines are mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The performance levels are quite impressive as the car can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 7.9 seconds. The top speed has been pegged at 205 km/h.

