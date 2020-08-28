2020 Kia Stinger Powered by Turbo V6, Read on For More Specs

The 2020 Kia Stinger is an interesting new addition to the line-up.

The powertrain to be used in the vehicle has been officially revealed and being a turbo V6 engine, buyers can be rest assured it will be one of the powerful variants to look out for.

The sporty sedan has won hearts all over the world because of its sleek and stylish look. The car is easily one of the top sellers for the Kia family and they are planning to further enhance it with the 2020 edition. The upcoming Stinger which is scheduled for sales from the third quarter of this year will be powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder T-GDi engine. The particular engine which is capable of producing 304 PS of power with 422Nm of torque is already being used in two other models. They are the Genesis GV80 and the G80 editions.

Out of the three different powertrains being offered by Kia, the best and most powerful of the lot would be the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 T-GDi engine. The upgraded variant also has an electronic variable exhaust valve system. For the convenience of users, there is an Eco mode and a Comfort mode to enjoy driving without the harsh sound. Unless you are a sporty car lover, you will enjoy these modes more but for hardcore drivers, the option to open the exhaust’s butterfly valve is an exciting new proposition.

Excellent Power and Style Delivered

The three engines will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission system. There will be an option to choose from an all-wheel-drive model and a rear-wheel drive. The infotainment system in the 2020 Kia Stinger has received a significant upgrade. It now features a larger 8-inch infotainment display but if you are all for an extra-large display, there is a 10.25-inch display available as well. They support all the basics including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The colors of the exterior and the interior will have multiple options to choose from based on which part of the world you are planning to buy your Kia Stinger from. The overall design aspect of the car remains the same as the designers wanted to ensure they connect with the audience who are already in love with Kia’s original design. The screenshots of the interior and exterior of the Stinger should give you a fair idea of this new launch which has all the safety features bundled into it for a safe drive.

