2020 Toyota Yaris Cross – We Know its Speculated Pricing and Specs Now

The compact crossover SUVs are uber-popular now and the Toyota Yaris ideally fills up the slots for customers in Japan, Australia and other target locations.

From what we have known so far, the car is priced at $23,000 in Japan but its Australian prices will be higher when it officially gets launched in 2020.

Amidst the changing business scenario, pricing vehicles right is important. However, for some reason, Toyota has decided to keep the pricing of their vehicle higher than its closest competitors. The Hyundai Venue and Mazda CX-3 are the closest models that would go head-on with the Yaris Cross when it gets launched. While these two models are priced at just $20,000, the new launch will most probably be around $25,000 and with the right kind of features, they just might be able to convince buyers to go for it.

The new compact SUV from the popular brand has been designed on top of the TNGA-B platform. The improved platform has led to an increase in the cost of vehicle but the powertrain used in it and all the safety features remain untouched. The model will be available as both a front-drive system and an all-wheel-drive configuration. Much of the information is being derived from the Japanese edition of the car because it is going to be carried forward to the Australian launch in 2020.

New Specifications and Comfort Add-ons

Under the bonnet, the 2020 Toyota Yaris Cross will be powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine. Similar to the hatchback model, there will be a conventional engine combined with a smaller electric engine. It provides better fuel efficiency and improved power while being mated to the six-speed manual gearbox. Buyers can also opt for the automatic CVT transmissions in the higher variant as they are easier to drive in congested traffic conditions.

In terms of an impressive line-up of features, the Yaris Cross will support heated and power-adjustable front seats. Apart from the heated steering wheel, it will also support a color HUD, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay support as part of the touchscreen infotainment system. According to the company’s sales manager Sean Hanley, the Yaris Cross will be a great value for money cars in this segment and they are looking forward to launching it in the region soon.

The launch price of the 2020 Toyota Yaris Cross is confirmed at this point but with the launch imminent, it won’t be long before it is officially revealed by the manufacturer in a launch event.