2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Review: Impressive Performance with Comfort

Before we step into the detailed review of the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport, it is easy to say that this is one of the most balanced and refined cars released this year.

The aggressive performance boost is in no way designed to affect the comfort or handling aspect of the hatchback, making it an exciting all-rounder performance.

What Helps it Stand Apart?

The Clubsport is not your average Golf GTI because it has been tuned to deliver an uplifting performance compared to the original edition of the car. The model is more expensive but it justifies the pricing with excellent dynamics, a better powertrain, and an overall enthralling driving experience.

One of the stark new differences that anyone would spot is the front bumper which has been revised to look more aggressive. The air duct has a wider spacing now while the rear side is equipped with oval-shaped tailpipes. The diffuser and the spoiler had also been re-worked paving the way for a solid new car that buyers would love to invest in. When paired with larger 19-inch rims for the wheel makes it pretty much a no-brainer for compact car lovers.

Powertrain and Performance Improvements

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport edition is equipped with the EA888 engine designed by Volkswagen. The powertrain albeit being the same as the one found on the Golf R edition, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine has been tweaked to deliver its best. The engine found in this particular edition is capable of delivering an improved 296bhp combined with 295lb-feet of torque. It is at least 50bhp more than the standard edition justifying the increased price tag and the promise to deliver more power. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The car can easily go from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.6 seconds making it one of the fastest models available in its range. The premium edition of the vehicle is priced at 37,215 GBP which is something truly justified by a list of upgrades. The same powertrain as the original Golf has been used in the Clubsport edition but it has been tweaked in such a way that it delivers instantaneously.

While the base model uses a front-wheel-drive setup, the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport edition is available in a four-wheel-drive edition as well. Buyers can choose to opt for a Race mode for improved performance which will cost more with at 1955 GBP. The improvised, high-performance version delivers around 1984cc making it one of the potent variants available in the Golf line-up from Volkswagen.

