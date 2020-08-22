2021 Acura TLX Pricing Starts at $38,525 for the Turbo Edition

The world is obsessed with compact SUVs but the 2021 Acura TLX is a luxury sedan that offers enough legroom even for demanding people. If you fall under the lot who loves to drive a sedan because of its impressive horsepower and compact luxury, the TLX Turbo edition should definitely be on the list of models that you should explore.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 2021 Editions will Receive Three Hybrid Powertrains

The vehicle is set for launch in the United States in the month of September. With just weeks to go before the launch, the official pricing of the model has been revealed. Much to the surprise of many, it has been priced at $38,525 which is higher than what a higher-powered older model would cost. The only good thing about this price tag is that it includes the destination delivery charges and you may not be expected to pay more.

Increased Pricing Justified by Luxury

The 2021 edition of the TLX is at least $1,300 more when compared to the V6 engine variant. The 3.5-liter variant of the same TLX but an older edition delivered much higher power on paper and in the real world. The newer model is capable of delivering an impressive 272 horsepower but it is nowhere as good as the outgoing model that offered 290 horsepower. However, the new car set for launch next will be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that should in theory offer more comfort and a luxurious drive because of the balancing made to the body of the vehicle.

Also Read: 2021 Lexus ES Gets AWD and Black Line Special Edition

In other specifications, the car uses a sport-tuned chassis that improves the aerodynamics of the car combined with a double-wishbone front suspension. Passengers onboard will definitely enjoy a more luxurious drive like never before because of the changes made to the chassis and the overall body structure of the model. The powertrain will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

The interior will house a 10.2-inch HD center display with Traffic Jam Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition systems for a safe drive. The Technology Package will significantly improve the driving experience and will increase the cost of the vehicle to $41,500 while the Advanced package will increase it to $46,300. Additional features that buyers could opt for include a 17-speaker setup tuned by ELS Studio 3DO and adjustable LED interior lights to create the perfect ambiance in the 2021 Acura TLX. Some buyers may opt for the outgoing model because of its performance but it is purely based on personal requirements.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Image Source