2021 Audi E-Tron Base Model and Sportback Now Charges Faster than Before

The line of electric cars is best utilized when they are capable of covering longer distances and can charge faster.

The 2021 Audi E-Tron has been improved and it is applicable for both the base model as well as the Sportback edition. The car is now able to charge much faster which saves you time and enables users to quickly cover long distances.

The electric SUV is already a crowd favorite considering the fact that there are very few cars that offer the level of comfort, features and fully electric capabilities. While most major automobile brands are going to launch their version fully electric SUVs in the near future, Audi is already way ahead of its competition. The on-board charger found in the newest variants has been increased from 11 kW to 22 kW, making them more powerful and faster to charge. Buyers planning to purchase the new 55 series models will get these features.

Those who are looking forward to the next iteration from the brand will be able to purchase the 50 and the S-variants in the middle of 2021. With more than six months to go, it going to be a considerable wait for most people who just can’t wait. The charging connect system will be available for users to be installed at home and works seamlessly with the myAudi app. Users can know the charge level and lots of other information without stepping out of their home using the app. It makes it easier to know if your car is ready for a trip.

Shorter Charging Times

In their official report, the company claims that the 2021 Audi E-Tron 55 and the 55 Sportback edition will be able to get fully charged in just 5 hours. That is a great addition for people who like to go on long trips and can easily charge the entire battery cell in half a night before moving again. The fast charging will also allow intermittent charging schedules at gas stations without having to wait for five whole hours.

The EV app and maintenance system will also avoid overloading your home’s power source by balancing its intake. Drivers can experience a better driving experience delivered by the 20-inch and 21-inch wheelbase offered in the newest variants. With orders being undertaken now, deliveries will begin towards the end of 2020. It is to be witnessed how other brands handle their charging times so that more people are inclined to go for electric SUVs as their next purchase.

