2021 Audi e-Tron S and Sportback Editions Specs Officially Revealed

The first look photos of the 2021 Audi e-Tron S and e-Tron Sport back editions have been officially revealed.

Electric cars are slowly converging into the automobile industry on a massive scale and major brands are embracing the technology like no other time in the past. The newly launched photographs give us a quick and detailed look of what to expect from these EVs when they get officially launched in stores.

According to Audi’s official statement, the new range of electric vehicles will be equipped with three different electric motors. When combined together, they are capable of delivering raw performance and much higher horsepower which should be almost on par with what a conventional gasoline motor could offer. The three motors will be split, one connected to the front while the dual motors will power the rear axle. They help split power and maintain better battery life which in turn improves the mile range coverage of the EVs.

Performance Ratings and Top Speed

In their official reveal, the 2021 Audi e-Tron seems to be a worthy contender in the world of Tesla cars and other electric vehicles. The manufacturer has confirmed that it can easily deliver about 496 horsepower combined with 717lb feet of torque. The car can easily go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds. The fastest sprint phase stands proof to the fact that EVs have come a long way from the past and are slowly edging towards conventional engines in terms of raw performance.

The top speed of these vehicles is expected to be about 130 miles per hour and that is more than enough for long drives. You should be able to easily reach an exceptionally long destination because the total driving range is once again much higher at 223 miles before the battery needs to be recharged. The Sportback e-tron S edition is even faster and longer at 226 miles. The normal driving mode will allow you to reach longer distances while the advantage of using a single speed transmission helps remove the mechanical differential.

Pricing

Compared to the regular e-tron model, the newly launched 2021 Audi e-Tron and e-Tron S Sportback is being offered in multiple color choices. The select models in the lineup use nappa leather seats with digital MMI touch response system. The navigation system has been improved as well. The e-tron S costs $107,770 while the Sportback edition is more expensive at $109,870 when it gets launched this summer.

