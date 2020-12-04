2021 Audi Q3 45 TFSI ePlug-in Hybrid Officially Revealed

If you were waiting to upgrade your old car to an electric or hybrid variant, this could be a good time as the 2021 Audi Q3 45 TFSI ePlug-in hybrid has been officially revealed.

Under the hood, the car is powered by the same 1.4-liter hybrid engine as the one found in the Volkswagen Golf GTE edition.

When choosing to launch a new hybrid car, the company often relies on the tried and tested platforms they have at their disposal. Audi followed the same by using the one already found in the Volkswagen group of products. The particular engine used in the new Q3 is equipped with a 1.4-liter four cylinder petrol engine. It also houses an electric motor capable of delivering about 114bhp. For moderate distance, you can rely on the 13kWh lithium ion battery pack available as part of the package.

In terms of performance and reliability, the Audi Q3 definitely stands tall against its competitor. The advantage of going for a hybrid variant is that you get the best of both worlds without difficulty. The car delivers a total of 242 bhp combined with 400Nm of torque. The vehicle can easily accelerate from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 7.3 seconds. For a civilian vehicle without implementing too many sports tuning, this seems to be a fair number as it also offers a fair 130mph top speed.

Hybrid Car Filled with Features

Being a hybrid car shouldn’t make it any difficult to use as it is powered using AC charger that is found in every household. Audi has also confirmed that the ywill provide a Type 2 charging cable which is fast enough and can fully recharge the battery in just 3 hours and 45 minutes. The distance coverage is moderate though as it goes up to 31 miles on electric motor and the maximum top speed is constrained at 87mph.

Comfort factors included in the 2021 Audi Q3 45 TFSI hybrid edition include a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels. The S sports edition uses larger 19-inch alloy wheels and a special stickers as part of the styling package. The Black Edition model is the unique of them all with special radiator grille, roofline and a flat bottomed steering wheel for that oomph factor. The top of the line model is the Vorsprung edition which adds Matrix LED headlights, sun roof and wireless smartphone charging pad among many other features.

