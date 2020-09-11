2021 Audi Q4 E-Tron Spotted Camouflaged, Hitting Stores Next Year

The 2021 Audi Q4 E-tron was spotted on the road and despite the heavy camouflage, we could make out some of the design elements.

The disguised vehicle is set to hit stores next year and it looks like the production units are underway as planned without any delay.

Based on many official sources, it looks like the Q4 edition is going to directly compete with the Tesla Model Y in terms of design and performance. Besides, major automobile manufacturers are all ready to jump into the all-electric bandwagon. They are keen on creating EVs but will ensure the performance and luxurious add-ons found in their existing vehicles are carried forward to these new launches. The upcoming variant will be available as a basic edition while those who love additional performance can always go for the Sportback coupe form.

In the past, Audi was planning to launch both the variants of the car at the same time. However, there is some changes expected due to delayed production. We cannot confirm more of this new at this point of time but it is better to wait for an official confirmation from the automobile brand. The entire car spotted on the road was camouflaged but it is clear that this will be very close to the production model which will later be sold in Audi stores.

Getting Close to the Launch

The 2021 Audi Q4 E-tron edition will use a clamshell bonnet combined with a blanketed front grille. Despite all the camouflage, it is still possible to make out the LED daytime running lights and its shape which has been retained from the outgoing edition. The roofline slopes freely from top to bottom to end in the tailgate. It is rather sharp but not too much so as to maintain the family-friendly appearance of the Q4 edition.

The electric powertrain capabilities are rather important as they help determine whether this Audi offering could go head on against the Tesla Model. It is being speculated that it will be powered by dual electric motors combined with four wheel drive. The combined performance of the motors is to be around 302bhp with 306lb feet of torque. The car can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 6.3 seconds with a total range of 280 miles. If delivered, it would definitely be a worthy competitor for the Tesla Model Y. The vehicle can also reach about 80% of its charge in just 30 minutes.

