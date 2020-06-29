2021 Audi Q5 Get New Styling and Refreshingly Great Features

The 2021 Audi Q5 is one of the fastest-selling cars in the lineup and the latest edition just develops on what was already considered amazing by buyers.

The Q5 is a popular model from Audi which continues to be the fan-favorite medium SUV but the subtle changes would catch eyes, make it look far more futuristic than the outgoing model.

The first and striking new change is the single-frame grille design. The overall design element has been created with an individual stance and it doesn’t seem to be part of the bonnet. The redesigned daytime running lights further adds to the muscular yet subtle looks of the vehicle accompanied by a new range of headlights. Overall, it looks like the design engineers at Audi wanted to go for a sportier style so that they would make an appealing choice to buyers of all age groups.

Upgraded and Redesigned Features

Among the changes made, the stand out feature is the front styling of the 2021 Audi Q5 which features a front bumper and air intakes directly ripped off from the RS model. Audi usually reserves such design elements for their more expensive cars but in order to attract more customers to the budget segment, they have come up with a rear diffuser and front looks with a sporty finish.

The OLED digital taillights are bright and should be visible from afar. Audi has claimed that this is first of its kind and users can also choose between different lighting animations to stay unique. The animation will be preset but there will be an update for the infotainment system which should bring in this feature in the future.

The car will be available in ultra blue and distinct green colored variants with 17-inch alloy wheels on the base model combined with 18-inch alloy wheels on the S variant. People can choose the one that they best like based on their budget and the model they opt for during purchase. An off-road model is in the cards. The car features a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen system and a 12.3-inch digital cluster.

It will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a four-cylinder 2.0-liter diesel engine. All models sport a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission system and are expected to go on sale in the third quarter of 2020, first in Germany before a worldwide rollout. The RS version of 2021 Audi Q5 will be launched at a later time.

