2021 Bentley Bentayga Pictures Reveal the Interiors of the Four Seater Variant

The four-seater variant of the 2021 Bentley Bentayga was in the limbo for a very long time even though we knew such a model is in production.

The luxurious car happens to accommodate more people now and will also be a solid improvement when compared to the previous four-seater variants released in the past.

According to official statistics, the Bentayga that could accommodate four people in the most comfortable way possible sold twenty percent of the total count. When the car sells, the automobile manufacturer would obviously want to make more of it. The facelifted version is no surprise as the designers have managed to significantly improve the legroom in this new variant by 100mm. The recline level has been considerably improved so that passengers can enjoy a more comfortable and relaxed journey.

Improved Features, Better Luxury

The recline level in the seats has now been increased from 32 to 40 degrees that provide a relaxing position to opt for during the entire journey. The 2021 Bentley Bentayga 4-seater model was in the making for some time now but the newer photographs provide a much better insight on the design to be expected. There are plenty of great features and upgrades done to the model but it is not surprising considering that this is one of the most expensive, luxurious experiences that only a select few could experience.

The four-seat comfort specification according to Bentley has improvised by adding rear seat ventilation. People who are on board can comfortably choose between massage programs available and a total of six different settings are being offered. The headrest’s size and width have been improved which the company calls as the comfort headrest.

Additional features include two dedicated USB charging ports along with a cup holder for a 750ml bottle. A much bigger remote controller tablet is provided for rear seat occupants so that they can control the temperature and the massage settings individually. The car includes mood lighting, power windows and sunroof blind. The 2021 Bentley Bentayga will also launch a five-seater and a seven-seater variant when they launch this particular model.

For your convenience, we have provided an entire gallery of images that dazzles with the sheer level of luxury a Bentley could offer. The car also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on its 10.9-inch large touchscreen infotainment system. The pricing of this particular model and other variants is not officially revealed at this point in time.

