2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift Edition is Stunning and Brings in All the Features

Going up the line that BMW has to offer is a dream come true for their fans.

When you go towards the flagship and premium segment of the cars they have to offer, the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelifted edition is one among the top. It delivers on every aspect and brings in all the features that buyers wanted to have in their favorite car. On top of that, the manufacturer delivers some more perks making it an excellent choice for both newcomers and people who like to upgrade alike.

Ever since the particular model came into being in 1972, they have always been one step ahead of their competitors. The facelifted edition which is still under review continues to be an impressive upgrade and offers great value for money. While it still continues to retain the significant BMW’s kidney grille design, the team has managed to bring in visual upgrades. They have not only improved the exterior zone of the car but have managed to make it a hybrid vehicle. If you have been on the fence about buying a hybrid car, this 48V mild-hybrid edition should be the electrified vehicle that anyone could go in without worrying about losing on everything gasoline engine has to offer.

Design Changes

The immediate changes that you could notice in the 2021 BMW 5 series will be the completely redesigned LED headlights combined with front and rear bumpers. The matrix technology is yet another addition but it is the completely revamped kidney grille that would impress you the most. While long time fans of the brand may have a mixed reaction about reworking on the most iconic design of them all, it doesn’t hurt to experiment. After all, it has been around for years now and bringing in a new aesthetic should definitely give the vehicle a solid change.

The feature-rich vehicle also offers the best of luxury with its leather wrapping on the steering wheel. The glossy black on the center console makes it posher while the 12.3-inch control display lets you have a touch in every automated feature available with multifunction buttons. The car is equipped with BMW’s OS7 and iDrive system. It also allows you to connect Android phones with its new OS update. Power is impressive as the car can go from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.2 seconds. It has a hybrid engine to be more fuel-efficient with literally no compromises in our first impression drive.

