2021 BMW i4 – the all new BMW Electric Sedan to Challenge Tesla Model 3

BMW has taken the wraps off BMW i4, its first fully-electric sedan challenging Tesla Model 3 and the latest Polestar 2.

BMW has eventually dropped hints about the BMW i4, which is based on a modified version of the CLAR platform that underpins the current BMW 3 series and 4 series.

This sporty car will offer a range of 590 km/charge and is a high-performance M variant. Power-driven by a 530hp electric motor, BMW i4 will undoubtedly be the first M Division car.

BMW i4 Design

If you are an ardent fan of the BMW 4 series but prefer to have an EV, this car is for you. The all-electric BMW sedan – BMW i4 looks similar to the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe with its vast two-piece grille. However, this car is expected to have greater aerodynamic efficiency on its side, flush door handles, extended rear diffuser, and a blocked off grille.

Also Read: 2022 BMW M2 Spy Shots Are In: Photos & Specs are Here

Despite the similar design, BMW has taken steps to ensure that you don’t mistake this royal car for a petrol or diesel-powered BMW. The electric blue trim around the car ensures that.

BMW i4 Performance

This aggressive-looking four door Gran Coupe’s driving range is anticipated at 600 km, with 150kw charging capabilities to restore 100km of driving range in six minutes flat.

Likewise, the BMW i4 can hit 0 – 62mph in just four seconds, thus challenging its rivals Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. BMW has reportedly hired prominent musician Hans Zimmer to create distinct soundtracks for different drive modes. So we can expect to have a soft soundtrack in the efficient mode and a much more intense soundtrack in the sport mode.

BMW i4 Interior

Though BMW has not unveiled much about the BMW i4’s interior yet, we can expect it to be pretty spacious inside because its design is similar to the BMW 3 series. We can also expect the BMW i4’s interior to feature a larger screen for infotainment.

Also Read: 2023 BMW i7 Next Gen 7-Series EV Car Spotted, Camouflaged All the Way

With its sporty looks, zero local emissions, and classy driving dynamics, the BMW i4 Gran Coupe is expected to hit the showroom by 2021.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.