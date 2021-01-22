2021 Fiat 500 Variants Revealed in the UK, Specs and Features

The automobile brand has officially unveiled a series of cars for the UK audience. The 2021 Fiat 500 series includes the 500, 500X and 500L variants.

Being a newer version of the car, they have obviously improved everything about the vehicle including its performance, connectivity, interior comfort among many others.

Any buyer who is planning to buy a new car or replace their old Fiat to stick to the brand, this could definitely be a worthy addition to look into. A surprise but the expected announcement is the inclusion of the 500 Electric variants which is scheduled for launch in the near future. The variants available now not only differ in pricing but also have improved features and different powertrains to make it easier for the buyers to make a decision.

In terms of performance, the entry-level Fiat 500 is equipped with a mild hybrid 1.0-liter powertrain. The engine is capable of delivering about 69 horsepower combined with 68lb-feet of torque. The next in the lineup is obviously better as the 500X delivers about 118 horsepower with a 1.0-liter engine. The 1.3-liter edition is even more powerful as it goes up to 148horsepower while the 500L features a 1.4-liter engine. The variant delivers a moderate 94horsepower which falls in between both these variants.

Additional Variants and Pricing of New Fiat 500 2021 Line-Up

In the United Kingdom, the base Fiat 500 starts at 13,270 GBP while the 500X is at 19,860 and the 500L goes for 18,030 GBP. Going on the highest variant of the Connect trim, you will be able to get some significant improvements in the car including a sports steering wheel with 15-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors and cruise control. The infotainment system will also be improved for an immersive and rich experience when driving the vehicle.

The pricing of the vehicle and its variants will keep changing based on the Trimline you opt for. Besides, the Sport trim is usually a crowd favorite because of how it significantly improves the overall performance of the car. It includes bespoke badging combined with performance wheels and additional technologies on the interior to update the driver on the car’s current performance. Most vehicle owners love to have that sporty trim and having it in a compact car like the 2021 Fiat 500 makes it all the more appealing especially when it falls in the affordable price range. The car will hit stores in the first half of February.

