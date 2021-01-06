2021 Ford Expedition XL STX Features and Pricing Revealed

For anyone who has always wanted to go for a Ford Expedition model, a new base-spec variant being made available with lucrative pricing.

As part of their agenda to bring their specific models to a wider audience group, the 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX has been revealed which now costs less than it was before and it starts at $49,995.

Also Read: 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Gets New Black Edition and Improved Kits

Also Read: 2021 Updates Roll Out for Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Luxury PHEV SUV

The destination delivery charges are not included in this but it should still be at least $3,000 or so lesser than the XLT variant available for purchase now. In order to bring down the price of the vehicle, the automobile brand obviously has to cut some corners. Unless they do so, they won’t be able to deliver but from a buyer’s standpoint as long as you get the features you are looking for, it will definitely be a wise purchase to go.

While Expedition models are often known for their spacious design and to be more precise, the third row of seats is no longer present in this particular variant. The driver assistant bundle titled the Ford Co-Pilot 360 which is lauded by many buyers will also be removed from this variant and it is up to the buyer to go for a higher variant to get these features. Some of the other annoying removals include the absence of the rear parking sensors and satellite radio which will bring about a significant downgrade in the driving experience.

The extended Max form will not be available for the new Expedition XL STX but they have managed to cram in some additions to justify the price tag. The car is equipped with 18-inch metallic alloy wheels combined with a gloss back five-bar grille and uses gloss finish on the black mirror caps. It also sports a fancy colored fascia combined with coloring in the lower body to match the original color of the model.

Pricing and Delivery Charges

For any buyer planning to buy the 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX edition, you should be willing to pay $1,695 for destination delivery charges. The total cost of the car goes up to $51,690 but at this price point, there are some other options available as well including the Chevrolet Tahoe. Under the bonnet, the new Ford model is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine capable of pushing about 375 horsepower connected to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. The all-wheel-drive edition is ideal for some rugged driving but it will increase the cost of the vehicle by $3,050.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Image Credits