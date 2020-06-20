2021 Ford F-150 Pick-Up Design Teased in Leaked Road Test Images

The Ford F-150 is an exciting new pick-up truck that happens to be the best selling vehicle in the USA which is now coming to Australia. The manufacturer managed to get everything right which is why it managed to become so popular and the new model will further improve on what it already offers.

According to news sources, the vehicle is all set for a grand launch on the 25th of June which is just a week to go. Before the official reveals, the design and specifications of the Ford truck got leaked much to the delight of ardent followers. The vehicle was spotted on the road and its design was fully enclosed in camouflage yet we could make some of its distinct features.

One of the most prominent changes is the inclusion of the split-design daytime LED driving lights. They provide a distinctive, bold appearance and left-hand driving has been altered from the U.S. edition so that it could reach a global audience. While the launch is confirmed only for Australia for now, it won’t be long before it makes its way to other parts of the globe.

A surprising fact is that the 2021 Ford F-150 will be launched only in the early first quarter next year whereas it finds its way to dealerships much earlier in Australia. The vehicle has also been modified to support the right-hand drive to suit the roads in the region.

Specifications and Performance

The pick-up truck will include a much more powerful and fine-tuned variant of the 4.8-liter V8 engine. It is quite efficient when compared to the 5.0-liter powertrain used in the previous models and makes it a worthy launch that could be futureproofed. Ford has more plans for this particular model as it has been almost confirmed that they will bring in an electric motor in the car. It is obviously set for launch in 2022 which is still a long way to go.

When people buy pick-up trucks, it is always about its raw performance and the ability to pull the load. Ford assured buyers that the new edition will be more powerful than the outgoing model. They have also improved the infotainment system combined with a digital instrument cluster. You can check out the photos below to get a good idea of what to expect from the 2021 Ford F-150 when it gets launched. They have also planned for hybrid and semi-hybrid variants after launching this current edition.

