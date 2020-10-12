2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will be Sold Worldwide, Powered by Coyote V8

From the latest sources, it has been confirmed that the 2021 Ford Mustang will be going out of North America and is ready to be sold around the globe.

The information comes from a Ford Authority and the idea is to make the car readily available for buyers worldwide. Most high-performance variants will be limited to be a specific region like the Mustang Shelby GT350 but that will not be the case for the new Mustang.

The power horse that it has always been, the new Mustang under the bonnet will be running on a Coyote V8 engine. The 5.0-liter engine is naturally aspirated without any industry made tweaks, which allows it to produce a solid 480 horsepower combined with 569 Nm of torque clocked at 4,600rpm. The automobile brand has purposefully designed the car in such a way that it doesn’t compete directly with its super-powerful variants like the GT350 or the GT350R. They are still the top of the line models which provides them the much-needed space to price the new Mustang at a decent price range.

The good news is they have not completely abandoned the new car because it received some components from the higher end GT350. The Tremec 3160 six-speed manual gearbox is one of the many additions which allows the car to touch the highest level of torque and performance effortlessly. It also features the same cooler system combined with a short-throw shifter as well as the dual disc clutch found in the Mustang GT edition. For the more demanding buyer, a 10-speed automatic transmission edition is also available although it will cost much higher and made for serious Mach 1 admirers.

Design Modifications and Improvements

The car has received significant improvement from the 3D mesh used in the front and the auxiliary lamp elements make it look sharper. Similar to many other Mustang cars from Ford, the automobile manufacturer offers a GT Performance pack which when upgraded will improve the car’s air intake and airflow. The Blue Oval edition is one of the top favorites in our team and more such color options would convince the buyer to go for a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 without looking into other choices from competing brands.

The Handling Package is yet another improvement offered which will provide a splitter, front-wheel lip molding and the less glossy spoiler. The Gurney flap provided as part of this package is the one already being used in the Mustang Shelby GT500. In other words, the Mach 1 is full of all the best Mustangs available already in the market and gives buyers a chance without having to spend even more on their need for speed. The new car is set to be available in other countries in the second quarter of 2021.

