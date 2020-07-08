2021 G80 BMW M3 Spy Shots Reveal Huge Kidney Grille and Headlights

Spy photos are super exciting and the 2021 G80 BMW M3 is completely covered in the usual black and white label.

However, for safety purposes and in order to drive the car around, the automobile manufacturer had to leave the massive headlights and the front grille open which leaked its design aspects much earlier than we expected.

Ever since we came to know the fact that a new version of the M3 is in development, it was indirectly sourced multiple times that the car will feature an upright kidney grille. The manufacturer is not going to immediately alienate all their longtime fans but would rather make minor yet interesting new changes to the car.

Retaining the Traditional Design Aspects

BMW cars have always been under the spotlight because of the aggressive front panel. The kidney grill has been around for a very long time now. Be it the G80 M3 or the G82M4 from different generations are often identified based on the design aspects which much to the relief of fans had been retained in the 2021 edition. The high-end M cars have always been under lots of speculations because they will possess all the features, additional changes and improved technology which will slowly trickle down to other models that are further down the line.

If we are rate them based on what can be seen directly on the spy photos despite all the covered up areas, the upright kidney grille is definitely going to be a significant change. From a perspective that is purely made based on the exposed area, it is difficult to come up with an actual review at this point. The placement of the headlights and the grille might look completely different when the car’s color, full body is exposed during an official release.

The leaks continue to grow with regards to the 2021 G80 BMW M3 and many of them have turned out to be true. The designers this time have went for an extremely aggressive solution so that the new 4 Series features are different compared to the 3 Series, making the purchase worthwhile for buyers. Other significant changes include the overall sport design with quad circular exhausts and the large aero diffuser.

Based on what we have collected so far, the car will be powered by 3.0-liter six-liter petrol engine which will be further boosted by the TwinPower Turbo technology. The BMW car will use a rear-wheel drive with a six-speed manual gearbox and is expected to launch possibly in late 2021.

