2021 Honda City Hatchback with 1.0L VTEC Turbo Global Launch Commences, Details Inside

The 2021 Honda City hatchback edition has been officially launched in Thailand and pricing for the region has been confirmed.

This is the beginning of the global launch for the Honda City edition as it will eventually be made available across the globe.

A staggering launch is something companies aim to avoid right now when production and delivery obstacles are much higher than usual. The buyers in Thailand will be able to receive three different variants of the car with the pricing for the base model S+ starting at 599,000 baht. The top of the line will be quite expensive at 749,000 baht which is roughly $24,664 in the USA. The actual pricing for these cars would drastically vary when it comes to other regions. However, the fact that this is a hatchback would ensure it stays within the affordable range as the idea is to reach most customers in their launch region.

Design and Powertrain Details

The design is very similar to the sedan edition of the Honda City. It has been one of the successful cars around the globe where the cost comes ahead of quality. Honda Accord is considered more expensive in Asia and other regions where City is the preferred choice. Offering a hatchback variant of the same would further enhance its selling factor. It features C-pillars combined with a similarly designed headlight, bonnet, front aesthetics from the Honda City sedan edition.

Borrowing some more design elements from their competitor the Mercedes Benz A-Class, the rear side features W177 inspired lights and a recessed lip. The wheelbase measures at 1,748mm and 2,589mm respectively in the overall width and wheelbase respectively.

In terms of comfort and luxury on the inside, the car is equipped with an 8-inch infotainment system. It is connected to the Advanced Touch head unit in the dashboard but is available only on the RS variant. Additional features on the infotainment dashboard include a power outlet with USB ports and a small storage box.

The 2021 Honda City hatchback is powered by a 1.0-liter VTEC Turbo 3-cylinder engine capable of delivering 122PS at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with a CVT front-wheel-drive system. Based on the variant of your choice, lots of additional safety features and comfort features will be added to the City edition. It will be available in six colors including Ignite Red Metallic, Sonic Grey Pearl and Taffeta White. Buyers can also go for a range of Modula accessories such as fender gills and wheel stickers to spice up their vehicle.

