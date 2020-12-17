2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition First Drive – Lighter, Faster and Unique

The 2021 Honda Civic Type R is definitely lighter than its predecessor and if you were looking for the best driving experience, you couldn’t go wrong with this one.

The Civic range of vehicles has always been a runaway success for the brand and they are now bringing in the 10th generation variant for the car.

As it is going to go away from production once the 11th generation kicks in, a limited-edition Civic Type R has been introduced. The car is all yellow similar to the kind of color tone you would find in a Lamborghini model. But, being a Honda vehicle has its own advantages because it is far more affordable than a Lambo and can easily deliver an excellent driving experience especially on sharp turns. That is something we managed to accumulate through our first drive experience.

The total performance capability of the vehicle is much higher as it can go all the way up to 306 horsepower while the gear shift is smoother and easier to access. Even new users who are completely naïve to the Honda way of building gearboxes will be able to get it at the first go. It is as simple as that and is easier to control using the front-drive system.

Performance and Control is Top Notch

Going into the 2021 Honda Civic Type R, some may wonder if they should wait for the 11th generation editions to come out. The limited-edition model has been fine-tuned to its best that you really don’t have to wait for another first-generation car. The back pedals are very responsive, controls it even at top speed and even if you are going to use it roughly, it works wonders which is not an easy level to achieve in a front-drive car.

The Limited Edition is all about removing the majority of the weight of the Civic and Honda engineers have managed to accomplish it at their level best. The steering is far more responsive than you can drive past even tight curves. The shock absorbers have excellent repellant capacities that you could depend on which should allow the driver to increase the speed in corners rather than decrease it. This should theoretically allow us to get better fuel efficiency in the long run.

Only 600 2021 Honda Civic Type R yellow editions will be built. They are set to sell for $43,995 and the color is being marked as Phoenix Yellow, a cool name for the color variant that should be the primary choice for most buyers.