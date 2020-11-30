2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid Gets New Kit, Visual Improvements

For buyers in the United Kingdom, the 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid is a valuable addition and a great pick for anyone who are looking forward to purchase a new car in the PHEV segment.

The CR-V i-MMD hybrid version is the one available in the region and buyers interested in it can opt for the 2021 edition.

The pricing for this particular model starts at 30,180 GBP making it an ideal choice for people looking forward to move to the hybrid world. After all, electric cars are still in its early stages but going for the best of both worlds is more of a plausible decision. The new car is adorned by the Honda badge. Besides, you can easily let everyone on the road know that you own such a model as the HEV is also fixed on the tailgate, making it easy to showcase the purchase.

The interiors have also been revamped as they are more spacious and are filled with lots of new features to make the drive comfortable. The power for the vehicle is delivered by the 2.0-liter i-MMD powertrain. The four cylinder engine is a i-VTEC petrol engine but as with all hybrids, it has been paired with an electric motor. The lithium ion battery delivers nominal distance before the gasoline power kicks in. The car can generate a total of 184 PS combined with 315Nm of torque capacity.

Improved Suspension and Performance

The suspension used in the 2021 Honda CR-V hybrid edition enables better maneuvering experience compared to the older model. It also leads to improved ride compliance combined with electric power steering for maximum grip. The person driving the car is supposed to feel completely in control irrespective of the speed they are driving at. Besides, according to Honda UK’s head Rebecca, the brand has always been quick to adopt to the changing market place. Embracing hybrid technology and delivering their popular models in the space is yet another step in the right direction.

Most buyers of today are keen on having all the features bundled in the car but it is also supposed to be economic and be eco-friendly. Hybrid cars have managed to tick all the right boxes which is why they are selling at a much better percentage when compared to electric cars. You can get them for more affordable pricing but continue to enjoy the convenience petrol-powered cars have to offer without going all experimental with EVs.

