2021 Hyundai Elantra is Now Out, 7th Gen Variant with 1.6L IVT Engine

With the automotive race heating up, everybody is getting ready for 2021 with loads of new cars to look forward to.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is yet another newest launch to look into because it is now available in Malaysia and is powered by a 1.6L IVT engine. The car’s variant was spotted in South Korea and is expected to be available in multiple countries in due time.

For people interested in buying it, obviously you should be living in the country to own one or wait for the launch in your own region. The price conversions cannot be done directly but it is priced at RM 158,888 in Malaysia. The pricing doesn’t include insurance costs and any other additional charges that are often associated with a car purchase before it hits the road. Besides, in terms of design and aesthetic finish, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra has definitely blown the roof by being one of the sleekest models that you would be inclined to buy next year.

Hyundai has always been associated with practical designs because they are not the ones to compete with luxury brands. Besides, the automaker has often been at the edge when it comes to delivering the best every time without compromising on nearly everything. It is known that they are not going to win any awards yet the design is perfect this time around combined with an innovative yet easy to accept design language with the Elantra.

Powertrain and Specs Details

Inside the bonnet, the sharp and sleek Hyundai Elantra is powered by a 1.6-liter engine that can deliver about 123PS power at its maximum level of 6,300rpm. The powertrain is paired with a dual VT DOHC unit and the best part is that the Intelligent Variable Transmission or IVT from Hyundai has come a long way since its inception. The transmission system’s latest variant promises to be a great solution and an alternative to the CVT technology.

For buyers who are keen on knowing its mileage, the car is said to deliver 100 kilometers on 5.6-liters of petrol. The acceleration capability is at 10.4 seconds to go from zero to 100 kmph while the top speed can go all the way up to 196 kilometers per hour.

The interior has equally been revamped to feel like a cocoon with an immersive design and the dashboard provides all the information the driver, as well as the passengers, would need. The 2021 Hyundai Elantra has a large 10.25-inch LCD display along with dozens of safety measures one would expect.

