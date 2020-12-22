2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Powertrain Details Leaked Earlier

While leaked information should always be considered with a grain of salt, we couldn’t hold our excitement over the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 leaked specifications.

The car’s powertrain details are some of the most important ones of the lot which is why it has created such a speculation among electric car lovers.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition First Drive – Lighter, Faster and Unique

Besides, Hyundai is one among the many conventional brands that are slowly making their way into the mainstream EV market. The specifications according to a leak by a Korean website that focuses on electric cars, the upcoming model will be capable of delivering 230kW of power. It will be mounted on an AWD platform combined with dual motor setup for maximum torque and acceleration capabilities. While electric cars are still a long way from being super powerful like a traditional engine-powered vehicle, they are still more than enough for the average person to commute and contribute to the planet’s greenery.

Exciting Mile Range

One of the key specifications that could make the Ioniq 5 a great choice among buyers is that it is being speculated to deliver about 450 kilometers or up to 550 kilometers coverage on a single charge. In theory, anyone should be able to easily cover a long distance when they depend on the car to get them through. This particular model is being said to be revealed by early 2021 but availability will definitely be of question considering the situation around the globe.

Also Read: 2022 Mercedes EQS Front Design Showcased in New Rendered Poster

The upcoming model from Hyundai will be launched as the First Edition trim in the European market. Being one of the early markets that have been continuously absorbing EVs including Tesla’s popular vehicles, the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 making its way to the region is no surprise. Besides, it will be equipped with a 58kWh battery which can be upgraded to a 73kWh battery for people willing to go for a different variant.

Performance Numbers

According to the Austrian website that managed to know more about this upcoming model, the car will be powered by a 230kW motor which is capable of achieving 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.2 seconds. For most users, this should be more than enough for all their daily use especially if it could be an energy efficient vehicle to own.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Image Credits