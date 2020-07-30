2021 Hyundai Veloster N Set to Launch in U.S. with a Powerful 275HP Variant

The automobile brand is ready to make a grand launch in the United States as the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N is about to change things.

The engineers have waved goodbye to the 250-horsepower variant which used to be a primary base variant but will now be offering a new model. The improved powertrain will deliver an excellent power capacity of 275 horsepower at the base variant offering more value to its buyers.

According to the official statement released by Hyundai, the company is all set to debut their brand new model. The newest powertrain will be paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission system and as expected, it is going to be fully automatic to offer a smooth driving experience. The year 2021 is going to be a competitive one for most brands because after the pandemic slowed down sales, it is time to make their market felt. The cars are being upgraded with significant changes at a similar price tag or a slight increase in it.

Improved Infotainment System and Other Upgrades

The infotainment system in any vehicle will enhance the overall driving experience. As part of the upgrade, the company now provides a large 8-inch infotainment system. It will provide all the information you need at a glance and the driver assist feature will improve the overall safety aspect of the vehicle.

In terms of luxurious add-ons, the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N will offer seat upgrades. The buyer can choose to go for leatherette seats or cloth based on their preference and their budget. The car receives a significant upgrade with reduced weight as the seats are now thinner and lighter. All the seats have an illuminated N logo that adds to the sports quotient of this vehicle.

The 275hp engine is now the standard being offered on all variants of the Hyundai model. It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine while the drive comfort and control is further improved by the 19-inch wheels. The size of the tires and the brakes have been significantly improved which provides an amazing level of control over the car. The vehicle can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds which is a great number for this budget-friendly model.

The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N will be available in the United States from the month of October but the official pricing of the car is yet to be revealed.

