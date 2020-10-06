2021 Jaguar XF Updated with an Impressive Interior Design and Dual 4-Cylinder Engine

The 2021 Jaguar XF is definitely an expensive one but for those who could afford it, it is an amazing new improvement over what was seen in the model so far.

It is the time of the year when major automobile brands are revealing some of their fantastic improvements made to popular cars. The improved edition brings in a completely new interior combined with a dual 4-cylinder engine, making it super powerful and comfortable at the same time.

At first glance, anyone would immediately notice the completely revised front grille and the brand new headlights. Both these elements are capable of providing the much-needed upliftment for the model which also sports a double J LED daytime running lights. While they look casual when driving in the morning, they provide a distinct feel that can be achieved only in a Jaguar vehicle. The taillights design is also tweaked to provide a new generation for the XF edition of the car.

Performance Improvements

When buyers are planning to upgrade an existing vehicle or go for a new brand, they would always look for an impressive performance. Anyone who is willing to spend a huge sum of money on a car wants it to be quick and responsive on the road. In the U.S. market, the new Jaguar XF will be sold with a dual four-cylinder petrol powertrain which is capable of delivering 246 horsepower combined with 269 lb-feet of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission while buyers will be able to choose between an all-wheel drive or a front-wheel-drive model. The pricing should probably help you make up your mind.

In terms of exciting new features and improvements made to the interior of the 2021 Jaguar XF edition, it features an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. The HD resolution ensures the best text clarity and precise representation of all the features you would access in the infotainment system. The majority of the tasks, over 90% according to Jaguar can be completed by just tapping twice on the touchscreen. It also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so that the driver can provide voice commands, access their entire phone’s features like making calls or reading out messages loud without taking their eyes off the road.

The pricing of the Jaguar XF for the U.S. and other regions is yet to be announced. Once it is done, it will be easier to confirm the value and the improvements it provides for long-time Jaguar fans and newcomers alike.

