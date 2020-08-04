2021 Kia Sorento Pricing and Trimline Variants Revealed

As a brand, Kia has earned the respect of buyers that has increased the expectation over the 2021 Kia Sorento.

Being a seven-seater model with so many upgrades for next year, the car obviously comes with an increased price tag. It is being justified with the long list of features accommodated on the inside and the overall design that is dashing yet again!

The pricing for the car in the Australian region has been revealed now. Considering the fact that it has a similar market in many other countries, the pricing is expected to be somewhere close in other regions when it eventually gets launched. Compared to the outgoing variant of the Sorento, the new one is expected to be at least $3880 more in Australia but based on the trimline of your choice, it could go higher.

Trimline Variants Revealed

The new 2021 Kia Sorento is an interesting utility vehicle because it could accommodate seven passengers at once. The design engineers have somehow managed to make an exciting new vehicle that is exceptionally well-designed and filled to the brim with a great choice of features to make the ride exciting.

The car will be available in at least four different variants on launch so as to provide enough choices for buyers. It includes the S, Sports and the Sport+ edition while the GT-Line will form the top of the line option available. There will be two different engines to choose from with one of them being a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine while the second one will be the 2.2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine.

Features and Pricing

The engines are fused with an eight-speed automatic transmission engine. There is no manual transmission here as the automatic solution is being offered even in the base models. It makes it easier for buyers to handle such a large SUV. Not so surprisingly, the team is also getting rid of any hybrid options in Australia but an EV edition is expected to launch later in the US.

The interior will be equipped with an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights. All these features when put together make the 2021 Kia Sorento an excellent long drive vehicle for large families and a wide range of practical applications. The pricing is expected to be at $49,990 for the S variant and further additions can be made to enhance the built-in features of the base model. The top of the line GT edition goes for $61,990 for the petrol edition.

