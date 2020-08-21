2021 Lexus ES Gets AWD and Black Line Special Edition

With 2021 fast approaching, big automobile brands have some new launches to look forward to boosting business.

The 2021 Lexus ES will be one among many cars to receive an all-wheel-drive this year and there will be a Black Line special edition for those who love the newer color variant.

The performance levels will probably remain close to what you would expect from a Lexus ES but the newer 2021 edition will use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The powertrain will be capable of delivering about 203 horsepower combined with 184 lb-feet of torque. The idea behind launching this brand new engine is to make it a more power-efficient solution out there even though this is not going to appease performance lovers.

When directly compared to the Lexus ES 350 edition, the particular model could easily deliver about 302 horsepower with 267 lb-feet of torque. If you are looking for sheer performance numbers and wouldn’t mind spending more on gasoline, then the 2021 edition is not something to look out for. Rather, for regular commuters who go places and would expect decent performance combined with an ecstatic design, the new Lexus ES is definitely on the cards. The new car will also have a slower acceleration capability as it needs 2 seconds more than the 350 editions to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour.

Introducing the All-Wheel Drive System

Despite having an all-wheel-drive design, the car will not have any reduction in terms of performance or comfort level on the inside. Instead, it will seamlessly sync with what is expected of a 2021 Lexus ES edition but with better results in terms of comfort, 19-inch wheels to support the AWD setup and some of these elements will be reserved for the ES F Sport edition. Choosing the right model is purely based on what you would expect of your vehicle and the pricing.

The Black Line edition will be limited to just 1,500 cars and when they are sold in much fewer numbers, you can obviously expect them to be expensive and not readily available. It is focused on luxury as the particular variant uses a Lexus grille motif, 22” continental carry-on with leather interior lining and a medium travel case. All these accessories will be bundled with the car along with an ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 exterior combined with black mirrors and black spoilers, as well as black-colored wheels.

