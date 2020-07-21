2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Pricing Increased by $8K for the Base Model

Despite the solid price increase of $8,000 on the base model, the 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible still manages to be a less expensive luxury car when compared to the Porsche 911 Cabriolet.

But, again this is up to the buyer to decide the kind of brand they would like to buy.

In terms of specifications and features, the LC 500 is definitely one among the cream of luxury cars available in the market. The model is set to launch with authorized dealers around the world this summer and will be sold with the increased cost of $102,025 but good news, it also happens to include the delivery charges of $1,025 so that you don’t have to pay any additional costs.

Variants and Features

The soft top variant is a definitive hit among buyers because of the elegant finish it offers and the ability to drive it open during summer. Depending upon the region you live in, you can make the most out of this design. The team has ensured the soft top is made using a four-layer finish so that the fabric material doesn’t wrinkle and maintains a tight fit irrespective of how many times you would roll it inside and bring it back out.

Besides, it is also designed to provide active noise control so that there is no noise from the outside to bother you while you are driving. After all, it is another key feature that makes life easier for people who enjoy music while driving. There is minimal to no noise when the roof is raised or lowered. And, it takes approximately about 15 seconds for the process to be complete either way and for additional security, a tonneau cover is utilized when the roof is in a lowered position.

There are some minor changes made to the 2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible but it will vary based on the trimline of your choice. There are better wind deflectors that you could use to have a comfortable ride when the top is lowered, neck-level heater so as to drive or travel comfortable for long distances and a rear molding that suppresses wind when traveling at top speed.

Compared to the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, the Lexus model is at least $10,000 less and by adding another $5,290 to the trimline, you can get heaters on the seats, steering wheel as well as a list of other features to make your purchase even more luxurious. The reduced cost allows buyers to add more features to the car making it luxurious yet great value for money.

