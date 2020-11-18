2021 Lexus RC is Bringing Multiple Improvements, Better Gear Ratio and Safety

With automobiles becoming more of computers that could actually receive an improvement through software updates, it is no wonder anyone should get excited about the 2021 Lexus RC.

The company in its official statement has confirmed that the newest software update will improve the drivability of the vehicle.

The RC Sports edition is all set to receive the upgrade which will include new features in the powertrain. Physically, the car’s latest edition will also feature two new color variants for those who are planning to buy the new Lexus in the near future. With the new adaptive control software, the eight-speed automatic transmission box will receive a much smoother and seamless experience. The company further confirmed that users will be able to experience easier gear changes and ensure a drive like no other.

Improved Efficiency and Performance

Some hardcore enthusiasts are still against automatic gearboxes because they opine that they are not efficient or effective. In other words, they feel it doesn’t shift gears as quickly as it should be. The newest software updates are slowly changing the scenario with multiple driving modes. The 2021 Lexus RC when switched to the normal driving mode will improve fuel efficiency. It is achieved by keeping the gear on a higher level yet allowing the driver to roam in traffic conditions without burning up too much gasoline.

The transmission box is found in both RC 300 and RC 350 editions. If you are driving in the sporty mode, the gear ratio will be much lower. Such a system set up will enable the car to be moving with a higher level of acceleration and not slow down, as any person would expect it to be when using the sport mode. In the newest variant of the 2021 Lexus RC getting launched in stores, the material is done using high strength but lightweight aluminum raw material.

Powertrain, Safety and Additional Features

Under the hood, the RC 300 is powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine capable of delivering about 241 horsepower. The higher-end RC 350 will be powered by an even more powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine which is capable of going all the way up to 311 horsepower with 280 lb-feet of torque. The car is equipped with a range of safety features including pre-collision warning including those for braking, safety and lane departure warning. It also has a rear cross-traffic alert and reverses camera for an easier driving experience.

The 2021 Lexus RC costs $49,712 in US dollars and goes all the way up to $51,720 for the higher-end variant.