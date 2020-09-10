2021 Maserati SUV Gets an Official Name, EV Variant is in Talks

Rising from the ashes, the 2021 Maserati SUV and many of the brands upcoming vehicles are expected to be a big comeback for the brand.

While they didn’t have much to talk about in the past, the new revival model has brought in a compact SUV which is one of the hottest selling variants on a global scale. The variant may also get an electric car set for launch in 2022.

The first SUV was named the Levante and the newly revealed version has been named the Grecale. The name is inspired by a fierce north eastern wind and the entire design aspect has been done in such a way that the car is not only sporty but also more aggressive than Maserati’s past launches.

It is a model designed to directly compete with the Porsche Macan and shares some of the powertrains, elements with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The car’s electric variant is nearly confirmed at this point and will be announced in 2022, possibly to hit stores in the same year. According to the company’s business, the newly announced compact SUV Grecale will be the most practical car in its segment. At the same time, the automobile manufacturer has also ensured it doesn’t compromise on the luxury quotient and will be quite luxurious for all passengers onboard.

A Big Boost in SUV Sales

Be it Honda, Hyundai, Ford or BMW, most major automobile manufacturers are witnessing a huge spike in SUV sales. While cars from Land Rover are much larger and may not fit in this category, the compact SUVs and crossover SUVs have found a significant position in sales charts. From what we know, Maserati expects that nearly 70% of their total sales will be only SUVs by the year 2025. Based on this forecast chart, they are planning to further expand their lineup with more large cars that would boost their portfolio.

The newly launched 2021 Maserati Grecale was announced back in 2018 and they managed to bring more information in 2020. Despite the pandemic situation that has affected most businesses, the auto brand is on line to bring in a Spider convertible, electric models and Granturismo variants. All these when pitted together will provide a great choice of vehicles for people to buy. In the next three or four years, they are also planning to bring in a Levante, a renewed edition for the future. The top of the line models will have electric motors with a 800V electrical system and triple motors to deliver the essential power.