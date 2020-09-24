2021 Mercedes AMG GT – A Powerful Coupe and Roadster Edition in the Making

The year is getting off to a good start as some of the most exciting launches are just around the corner. Instead of having to fumble with spy shots, the official 2021 Mercedes AMG GT photographs have been officially revealed online. If you are a big fan of the car and its design, it will be a pleasant surprise to see it has come a long way since the previous few editions.

The biggest and most notable change in the lot is the upgraded 4.0-liter V-8 engine. The engine now produces a solid 523 horsepower which is at least 54hp more than the previous edition. While testing these numbers in the road is quite difficult and a race track is a minimum requirement, it still is impressive to see the automobile brand deliver some big numbers. Additionally, it has also been confirmed that they are working on a new Stealth Edition which will have black accents and go for more subtle looks when compared to the base model.

Exciting Performance, New Design

The 2021 Mercedes AMG GT can comfortably accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds. With some tweaks made to the design and the improved powertrain, the car was able to reduce the acceleration time by 0.2 seconds. It may not sound like much in the normal world but when it comes to sporty editions such as the one tuned by AMG, it is a huge deal and buyers would willingly pay more to have access to these improvements.

Some of the unique changes make it possible to justify the price tag and the Mercedes AMG combination. In this particular model, it includes the adaptive dampers combined with large front brakes and an electronic limited-slip differential. For sporty drivers, the Race mode is going to further boost performance and push the car to its maximum horsepower while there is also a lithium-ion starter battery to ensure the car starts without any ignition issues of the sort.

The Stealth Edition is yet another improvement that takes some of the elements from the AMG Exterior Night package. On the inside, the 2021 Mercedes AMG GT has leather seats, carbon fiber or choice of material for the dashboard and maintains a dark tint all over. The edition’s official logo has been printed on the dashboard to showcase that it belongs to a specific category and is owned by the select few.

