2021 Mercedes Benz GLA Malaysian Launch Reveals GLA200, GLA250 AMG Edition

Amidst a slew of launches that includes many hybrids from major brands, the 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA editions have found their way to the Malaysian market.

The list includes AMD editions and has been improved from the outgoing editions as they are now mounted on the Modular Front Architecture, also known as MFA.

Buyers living in the country should definitely make up their mind and buy the 2020 edition as they could save a massive amount in discounted pricing. The SST or the Sales, Service Tax in Malaysia always add up to the majority of the car’s actual cost. However, anyone planning to buy it immediately will be able to benefit by cutting off 50% of the total costs from this SST pricing. The GLA 250 AMG edition could possibly be a dream come true for many which retail for RM 285,337 while the GLA 200 progressive line is slightly more affordable, priced at RM 244,200.

With at least a month to go before the pricing increases on the 1st of February, you will be paying 10,000RM more or so based on the model of your choice. The discount available right now will be provided after the deadline is over. The GLA 200 is an easier reach for any which is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The powertrain is capable of delivering about 163PS at 5,500 rpm. The engine has been mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The top speed is at 210 kilometers per hour while it can reach 100kmph in just 8.7 seconds, making it an all-rounder edition.

Design Changes

The front has an aggressive design as expected as it features a much larger grille than the outgoing model. The LED headlights are less aggressive yet the full lights combined with a larger bumper provide an overall striking look to the car. The AMD edition of the 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA focuses on being more sportier yet has a luxurious finish to it.

The GLA 200 has an 18-inch split alloy while the GLA 250 has a larger 19-inch split alloy design. Comparing both these models doesn’t do justice to the fact that AMG is involved in making the second variant more potent and a worthy addition to the asking price. While these timely offers are great, most buyers may consider waiting for another month to see if any equivalent competitor joins the race.

