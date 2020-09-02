2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class Brings in New Driver Assistance Features

The new 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class is all about providing a comfortable and safe driving experience.

The company is upgrading its safety features along with infotainment elements. All these changes will possibly put it along the lines of the BMW 7-series and the Audi A8. They are also planning to compete with the Porsche Panamera.

As the name suggests, the 2021 edition of the S-Class is scheduled to hit storefronts in the United States next Spring. While we still have many more months to go before the official reveal and a full list of the features to look forward to, some of the information is readily available now. The variants including the S500 and the S580 will both feature 4MATIC powertrains with a combination of mild-hybrid powertrains to be more energy efficient. They will also feature touchscreens that can be used in portrait mode and digital displays to provide lots of information at a glance.

Some of the unique changes that we could immediately spot include the design of the grille which flows more naturally than in the outgoing edition. The size of the headlights has been modified to keep them looking sleek and provide a slightly aggressive look to the vehicle. The roofline is similar to the one found I the existing models while the door handles protrude from the doors to make it easier to access them.

Color Choices and Performance Numbers

In terms of power, the S500 variant will be powered by a turbo six 3.0-liter engine with mild hybrid options. As expected, it will offer meager numbers at 21 horsepower while the main engine is responsible for delivering 429 horsepower combined with 384 lb-feet of torque. The powertrain will be mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox which can reach a top speed of 130mph but the acceleration capacity is not revealed at this time.

The primary focus of the 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class is the driver assistance features. It includes adaptive cruise control combined with an automatic speed limit set based on the zone you are driving. The emergency stop, lane change assist and active lane control are paired with an active blind-spot monitoring system and parking assistance. There is a rear airbag system as an additional safety feature. The Level 3 autonomous system will further make life easier for drivers but will be implemented as a first step before moving onto Level 4 autonomous in the United States if local law permits.