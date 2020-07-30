2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class Now Supports Augmented Reality for Easier Driving

The future of the automobile industry adopting the power of smartphones and the internet is happening, at a slow and steady pace.

As part of the initiative, the 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class is now working to implement the augmented reality in the heads up display. It makes it easier for a person to drive the car in the night, during heavy snowfall or varied climatic conditions.

The overall advantage of using augmented reality being projected as a heads up display in the car’s window allows you to know lots of information at a glance. While Mercedes has provided a sample image to depict how it will help in driving, the idea is to make it not only easier but also a safe way to drive for millions of people who spend hours covering long distances on the road.

Upgrade for Mercedes Benz S-Class

An issue exists when trying to implement technological advancements into an automobile vehicle. They are primarily mechanical devices in which the concept of sensors, displays and automated driving is supposed to be implemented. Companies like Tesla achieve is much easier because they have been making electric cars. These cars are closer to a smartphone than an actual motor vehicle that you might have known through the decades.

As part of the upgrade being provided, the Mercedes System now enables buyers to make use of the AR technology. Drivers will now be able to know a series of the information displayed right in front of their eyes. The company refers to it as the virtual distance elements which will be activated whenever you switch on the Active Distance Assist Distronic function.

AR Driving is the Future

Making driving easier is the inclusion of virtual red warning lines that encourages one to drive within the lane and lets one know if the car is drifting sideways. The actual speed of the vehicle will be displayed in the window allowing one to get a quick glance as well as additional features like radar cruise control and lane-keeping assist will also be included in the package.

The lines will float on the road as the glass panel acts as a display. In addition to this, the 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class includes a large 12.8-inch central display to provide all the information you need within the infotainment system. There will be three more screens in specific variants to help transfer the info to rear-seat passengers. The new S-Class is set for launch on September 2.

