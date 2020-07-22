2021 Mini Counterman John Cooper Works Gets Official in Australia

Bringing the best of both worlds together, the 2021 Mini Countryman John Cooper Works features a bunch of exciting new style changes combined with an interesting price, and of course an exhaust note that should appease even longtime fans of the model.

The Mini Cooper vehicles have always stood out strong in terms of performance while maintaining a rigid yet compact design. They are fun to drive and are capable of offering excellent handling on a wide range of terrain. The newest model has now been officially confirmed to get launched in Australia and is a 2021 model, the automobile brand obviously had to add lots of new features, revamp the design and add trim lines to attract customers into buying it.

Dashing New Looks and Improvements

The most striking change of all is the 5.0-inch instrument cluster which is rather large and detailed for a compact car like this one. On the inside, the flamboyance continues to flourish with the 8.8-inch infotainment screen. While this may look pretty normal on any other SUV, the unique dashboard in this particular car combined with the circular design the team has gone for, it looks like a spaceship rather than an automobile that you would drive around.

Nevertheless, most buyers would definitely love the uniqueness this new dashboard has to offer and the Mini Cooper band further adds to the brand value of the car. A couple of safety features and connectivity options are now part of the infotainment system. The best and most useful one would be Amazon Alexa, the voice AI assistant you might have used in home speakers is now available on the road.

It will be able to respond to commands, help search the internet, play music and do a whole lot of tasks so that the driver will not have to take his or her hands off the steering wheel. In addition to Alexa, they have also included the Intelligent Emergency Service which is a proprietary solution offered by Mini in their range of vehicles.

In terms of performance, the 2021 Mini Counterman John Cooper Works is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The absence of manual gears makes it even more fun to drive and the car can reach 100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. It is expected to cost around $65,900 in Australia and will go higher when on-road costs are added to it.

