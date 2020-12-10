2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk is Simple Yet Improvised in Every Manner

The latest edition, the 2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk has been designed in such a way that the manufacturer and the brand wanted to make it as simplistic as possible.

They have also added a whole lot of features to make it a futuristic model that stands tall to the claim of being a new car for the upcoming decade.

Balancing the best of both worlds while delivering a compelling new car at competitive pricing is a feat in itself. Somehow, the people at Mini have managed to pull this off and going by the design in this new car, it is easy to say they have nearly nailed everything. According to the official word from the company, the model has been designed to deliver performance within the city limits. At the same time, owners could confidently take it out in the unpaved terrain without having to worry about losing control over it or feeling lost while going at top speed.

Powertrain and Performance Improvements

In terms of considerable and immediate changes that you would notice, the car is now equipped with larger 19-inch wheels. The external changes that add up to its overall fit and finish include the addition of improvised side skirts, wing mirrors and front bumper while the wheel arches are painted using the Deep Laguna metallic finish.

A similar paint job can be found in all these components which look great on day one and are only expected to be even more sophisticated as it progressed towards years of use. The model has a badge that is unique when compared to other Mini variants found, making this more of a special edition for anyone who likes to own the limited edition as many collectors’ do.

The 2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk has its logos also found in the dashboard so that you would immediately notice the kind of model you are driving and also on the sides. The 8.8-inch digital display is capable of providing all the information and your entertainment on the go. Being a modern-day vehicle, it does support Apple CarPlay as expected for iOS users. Real-time traffic information and plenty of additional app services are being provided for buyers who opt for the Navigation Pack.

With the Comfort Plus Pack and Mini Yours Leather pack, you can always customize the Countryman 2021 edition further. The car is a moderate performance capable of producing about 136 horsepower in the base model while a 4-cylinder edition goes higher up to 178 horsepower for anyone who would demand it.

