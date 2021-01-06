2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Gets New Black Edition and Improved Kits

Getting an official debut in the U.S. market, the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has some exclusive features and upgrades to look forward to.

Buyers planning to go for this large SUV will be able to choose between two unique offerings including the Limited Edition and the Black Edition.

In the Limited Edition, they will be able to get an impressive array of upgrades including 18-inch wheels which are exclusively painted in black. A similar color tone will be maintained on the mirror caps, the grille and the seats but the stitching will be done in red colored thread providing an authentic, exclusive look to the interior of the vehicle.

In the accompanying Black Edition of the Outlander from Mitsubishi, apart from these black trims found all over the vehicle, it will also include black mirror caps and door handles. It further adds an alloy fuel cap with decals on the side of the car combined with a large rear spoiler and red accents on the 18-inch alloy wheels. Combine them with the exclusive Black Edition badge, you have everything required to make the car as exclusive as it could get.

An Impressive and Stylish Interior Enhancements

A series of enhancements on the inside of the car makes the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander an excellent drive. It will be equipped with a large 7-inch display and an audio system. In select models and trimlines, users will also be getting an alternative 8-inch smartphone link display audio. As expected, it will support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so that you could seamlessly connect your smartphone to access all of its smart features.

In terms of powertrain, not so surprisingly the manufacturer didn’t change much. It allows them to provide the car at a similar price tag with slight increase for the cosmetic changes while its performance remains the same. Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.0-liter MiVEC four-cylinder petrol engine capable of delivering about 148 horsepower. The other higher end variant is equipped with a 2.4-liter engine delivering about 168hp combined with 226Nm of torque. The default model uses a front wheel drive setup while an all-wheel drive variant can be purchased for those who like to opt for it.

Safety features are aplenty in the model including Forward collision mitigation and lane departure warning. The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport edition is priced at $20,995 for the base variant while the higher end GT AWC will sell for $26,995 in the U.S. region.

