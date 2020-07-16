2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Revealed with a Lower Price Tag than Turbo S

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo is going to be the go-to model for many users because it comes with the iconic branding, excellent performance and is much more affordable than the Turbo S variant.

While Porsche is definitely not a wallet-friendly brand, it still delivers vehicles at different price points.

The approach makes it easier for buyers to choose the car that they like the most but have some features or maybe shave off some to cut costs. The newly revealed Turbo model will be available both as a coupe edition and a convertible version. The overall performance could take a beating because it was never supposed to be a direct opponent for the Turbo S edition.

Also Read: 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 Get Upgraded to a New V8 Petrol Engine

With the new launch, it has been confirmed that the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo will have a powertrain tuned at 572 horsepower combined with 553-pound feet of torque. In comparison, the S variant is much higher with 640 horsepower but it is a given considering the lower price of this model. It is attached to an eight-speed engine with an all-wheel-drive system.

Improved Performance at a Lower Cost

The 911 Turbo can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds which is more than enough for the average buyer. The perfectionists should be happy at this prospect too because of the improved performance being delivered at a lower cost. The top speed of the car is at 198mph which is solid and even though you might be inclined to compare, it is just 7 miles per hour lesser than the Turbo S that tops at 205mph.

Also Read: Audi R8 2WD Coupe and Spyder Set as 2021 Launch in the U.S.

The company has already opened pre-orders for this vehicle. In terms of the infotainment system and features being provided on the inside, the car uses a Bose surround sound system. Buyers can choose to pay extra so as to avail the lightweight package and save up to 66 pounds. The Sport package provides carbon fiber accents and overall sporty look for the vehicle. Standard features include lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and night vision assist but many of them are being provided as an add-on for those who love to have it.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo costs $172,150 and the convertible edition is more expensive at $184,950. The pricing will vary based on the variant and packages that buyers choose. Besides, it is still $30,000 less when compared to the Porsche Turbo S model.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.