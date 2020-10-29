2021 Renault Megane Sedan Facelift Edition, Tech and Features to Know

With a new 2021 Renault Megane facelifted edition getting launched, it comes as good news for a lot of buyers.

Many were looking forward to upgrading their existing vehicle especially if they are big fans of the Megane sedan and wanted some technology upgrades to be done. Renault didn’t do so for a long time but has done so now, much to their relief.

The changes are impactful and especially when priced right, they will impress most buyers and encourage them to go for the upgrade. The design changes are obvious when it comes to aesthetics but unless you look very closely, it may not be easy to spot what has changed. The upgrades are also done in the hatch and estate editions. On a quick glance, the first things that anyone would notice if the LED headlights which are mounted on a C-shaped head and also use a new design for the taillights.

Other changes include the modified bumper and the grille which are accentuated with chrome elements for an exquisite finish. The size of the wheels has been modified from their original 16 inches to a much larger 18 inches model which increases the overall height of the car and the drive factor. The door handle lighting is yet another aesthetic addition and helps when you are accessing your vehicle in pitch black conditions.

Upgraded Interiors

On the inside of the 2021 Renault Megane, you will spot a large 10.2-inch digital instrument panel. The music and every other aspect can be conveniently controlled using the 9.3-inch multimedia screen. All these activities can be monitored and controlled using the Renault Easy Link multimedia system. It brings in all the features one would expect from a modern car including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The four driving modes are more than enough for most as it includes Eco, Comfort and Sport while MySense is an exclusive addition from Renault. The car is powered by a 1.0-liter TCe turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine capable of delivering 113 horsepower. It is matched with a six-speed manual transmission gearbox but there is no word on making a PHEV edition for the car.

