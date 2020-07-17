2021 Toyota Avalon Gets 2.5L Dynamic Force Drivetrain and AWD

The 2021 Toyota Avalon has received some significant upgrades for the North American edition and buyers living in the region would appreciate what the brand has to offer.

An all-wheel-drive makes the car much more rigid when it comes to going for an all-terrain drive while the hybrid variant gets a fully upgraded lithium-ion battery pack.

The only catch buyers will have is that there are 10 different variants of the Avalon available and choosing the right one based on your budget, features available could take some time spent in researching. The XLE and Limited editions are the ones that will be upgraded to the AWD edition. If you are planning to contribute your fair share to the planet, the XLE, XSE and Limited should be the ideal pick as they are available in the hybrid variant.

Upgraded Specifications for 2021

Sticking true to this name, the 2021 Toyota Avalon has been upgraded with a new 2.5-liter dynamic force powertrain. The engine is capable of delivering an impressive 205 horsepower and is connected to an eight-speed automatic direct-shift transmission. One of the additional features included to make the drive more comfortable is that the car delivers majority of its power to the back wheel while the front wheel will be controlled using electromagnetic setup. The increased grip combined with the power distribution ensures you can get higher fuel efficiency in this vehicle.

A similar upgrade can be spotted in the Avalon Hybrid variant. The battery pack has been mounted below the rear seat to save space but it does take a toll on the luggage capacity of this vehicle. The hybrid model is also equipped with an Auto Glide Control which makes use of engine braking and ensures there is a set limit on the loss of speed in coasting mode.

The trim elements in the 2021 Toyota Avalon have received a darkened treatment with light grey and dark black in most of the interior area. It includes the black door handles, grille and name badges found on the XSE variant. The TRD is another variant which is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine capable of producing an increased 301 horsepower. Other additional improvements include USB C power outlets, support for Qi wireless mobile charger and a premium JBL audio system.

With plenty of great features found in the new Avalon and multiple trim variants, it would be wise to look into each one of the Trimline before you make your final call on which one to buy in the upgraded lineup.

