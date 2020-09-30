2021 Toyota Corolla Apex First Drive Impressions

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex is an exciting new launch even though the automobile manufacturer is not going to bring in any major power train changes or designs.

Despite the fact that it is pretty much similar to the outgoing model, they have tried to make it stand apart from the crowd and we should appreciate their effort. Comparing the car with its immediate competitors, many buyers might feel disappointed but still there is more to it than what meets the eye.

The pricing according to local dealers begins approximately at $19,925 but delivery charges and based on the variant the buyer chooses, it could drastically vary. When the team had the opportunity to drive the car, they had mixed reactions and many of them wondered that Toyota wanted to go out of the box. They wanted to do something substantial but ended up with a mediocre execution and the best way to overcome it is possible only if they could tweak it all in the 2022 edition.

More than just a visual upgrade

The good news is, the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex did come up with a great job of pushing it beyond the visual upgrades. With the inclusion of the new springs used in the vehicle, the overall body weight and the versatility of the sedan has been greatly improved. The handling balance has also been improved made possible by modifying or upgrading several components on the inside. The shock absorbers ensure a smoother ride when compared to the Corolla edition available in stores now.

The manufacturer has also pushed it further by providing a unique tuning for the power-steering system. It helps completely eradicating any kind of rollover when steering the vehicle in tight corners at top speed. Besides, the overall super smooth experience on the road would assure any buyer that they have invested in a Corolla that people have come to love over the years. However, the same cannot be said for the shock absorbers when the road conditions are really bad and it couldn’t cope up with such demanding situations.

The car does share its similarities with a Honda Civic Si or the Volkswagen GTI. The brakes are standard as found in other models in the same line-up and on par with what Toyota continues to offer in their cars. Overall, it does justify the affordable pricing range but doesn’t convince buyers to upgrade an existing car or not go for one of their competitor’s models.