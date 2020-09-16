2021 Toyota GR Yaris Pricing Revealed, Special Offers for Early Buyers

The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is a great choice for commuting in the city and offers loads of features that would keep your luxury quotient high on the road.

With a great fan following, the newest version of the vehicle got launched which will set you back by fifty grand. For those early buyers, at least the first 1000 people who choose to purchase the vehicle outright can get it for a great discount that is nearly $10k less, making it a sweet deal.

Despite the slowdown that happened this year, Toyota confirmed that they are on par with their production cycle and are going to deliver multiple models in the next couple of months. There will be 250 sporty variants capable of delivering excellent performance on road and they will be made available in the first half of next year. The year 2021 is going to be an important one for most automobile manufacturers and the Toyota GR Yaris is one among the many models to receive some great variants within a short span of time.

In order to push sales at the initial stage, Toyota has some marketing strategies up its sleeve. The foremost one out of the lot is the inclusion of a $14,000 discount on the vehicle. People who have already made up their minds and looking forward to purchasing it will be pleasantly surprised that they can save so much by being one among the 1000 buyers. The official pricing is to be at $49,500 which includes further on-road costs whereas the first lot will get it for $39,950 making it an amazing deal for early buyers.

Discount to be Extended for a Couple of Months

In most cases, car manufacturers take a few months before they touch the first 1000 vehicles to be sold. Some cars often become too popular in a short span of time that they get sold out easily. Under the hood, the 2021 Toyota GR Yaris will be powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol three-cylinder engine. It is capable of producing 200kW of power combined with 370Nm of torque. The car can easily go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.2 seconds.

The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and considering the pricing, this is one of the best variants available, combined with an assured level of performance and comfort. The car will be available in Australia in November and more countries before the end of the year.

