2021 Volkswagen Golf Estate Alltrack Models – Know Where Improvements are Made

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf Estate Alltrack models are now officially revealed.

Many buyers wanted to know what are the big changes to look forward to and they are obviously a longer wheelbase that improves comfort. The passenger rear seat is now much longer providing better leg room and the cabin luggage area has been modified so that you could store more for that long road trips.

With official statement from Volkswagen, it has been confirmed that the Golf Estate and the Alltrack MK8 models are now available in stores. The automobile manufacturer wants to make their newer model more practical so as to withstand competition. On paper, the measurements are rather improved as the car is 66mm longer than the outgoing model while the boot space has been significantly improved up to 611 liters. If you don’t have any passengers on board, it is easier to fold the back seats and gain up to 1,642 liters of additional space making it one of the largest solutions available for long drives.

Aesthetic Improvements, A Design to Love

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf Estate and Alltrack models have received some significant improvements in its design aesthetics. At the same time, the design engineers have ensured buyers don’t have to worry about losing the fact that they are buying a Golf. The car still resembles the design that everyone have come to expect from a Volkswagen vehicle yet the rear design has been considerably revamped. The LED tail lights are completely new which provides a distinct new look to the car.

The Alltrack variant as expected has to be differentiated from the original Golf variants from VW. The GTI-inspired LEDs and exhaust finishers are among the many changes buyers would immediately notice in this new car. Under the bonnet, it is powered by a four-cylinder and another three-cylinder variant. The 2.0-liter TDI engine is capable of producing 200 PS with 400 Nm of torque while a mild hybrid variant is also available. The 1.4-liter PHEV powertrain will deliver an improved 245 PS with 400 Nm of torque.

The safety features too many to be listed one by one but buyers can be assured that everything found in the older edition will be carried forward with some minor improvements. The large infotainment system features a 10.25-inch digital cockpit instrument display and 10-inch display for GPS, radio further improves the luxurious riding experience on the Volkswagen Golf and Alltrack models.

