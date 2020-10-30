2021 Volkswagen Golf R is Set for Reveal in November, New Teaser Shot

With the launch date really close at this point, it is great to see Volkswagen teasing its long time customers with a shot of the Golf R.

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf R is most wanted among a lot of buyers because it packs some serious horsepower like no other yet falls in the more affordable range for most people.

In the past weeks, we came to know that the Golf R will be a powerful, performance-driven variant and was also confirmed for a launch in the month of November. The announcement has been indirectly done through an official teaser image which showcases the rear end of the car. It sports a clean and exquisite blue finish combined with the prestigious R logo in silver. After all, making all cars sync with the style of the new decade is mandatory for all automobile manufacturers. With electric vehicles close by than ever, it is going to be a tough competition for gasoline cars to stay ahead of the competition and deliver in every respect including impeccable performance.

Exciting stuff coming out of Volkswagen R! Can’t wait to see the new Golf R 8 reveal on 11.04.2020!#MissionR pic.twitter.com/Ci4MCUnujG — Tanner Foust (@TannerFoust) October 14, 2020

New Rear Spoiler and Exciting Reveal Next Week

In a Twitter post, Tanner Foust confirmed that they can’t really wait to see what Volkswagen Golf R has to offer. He posted a low quality video of the teaser and also confirmed that the release date will be on the 4th of November. In the official teaser photo, it can be seen that the R logo is placed directly below the Volkswagen logo. The Golf variant of their hatchbacks have always found a great place among buyers as it balances size, performance and pricing. Instead of having to drive a huge SUV around, you can enjoy the horsepower it delivers in the R variant combined with improved legroom and space.

The design elements will continue to play a huge role when it gets revealed because the leaked video suggests new headlights. The design engineers have opted for a large and prominent headlight design in the 8th generation Golf cars. There are at least a dozen different instances where the 2021 Volkswagen Golf R was spotted in the wild. All the spy photos suggested that they are going for an aggressive finish for the car. The design will also include a hexagonal mesh combined with new fog lights and exciting bumper positioning. It all rakes into a single claim that the performance and drivability will be the most important aspects for the designers.

Reports also claim the car will deliver about 328 horsepower while the R Plus edition may go much higher at 400 horsepower.