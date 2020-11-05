2021 Volkswagen Golf R Specs, Pricing and Modes Confirmed

Take a quick look at the 2021 Volkswagen Golf R and most buyers will be convinced that they would want this exquisite style of a hatchback.

The car has received a massive change in its design, looks a great pick for the year and delivers some great driving modes to choose from.

After cruising through many possible options, Volkswagen has officially settled for the maximum performance their new car would deliver. Without further doubts, it has easily become the fastest ever Golf R in the model’s long history. The car under the hood is powered by a turbocharged engine and delivers an impactful all-wheel drive. The powertrain is mated with a dual clutch automatic gearbox and it delivers in an assured, smooth experience.

Powertrain and Specifications

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf R under the hood is driven by a dependable 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. The four-cylinder petrol engine has been confirmed to be the EA888 which has been upgraded to meet the specifications defined by the European evo4 standards. With an efficient engine, it is confirmed to deliver 235kW combined with 420Nm of torque. Compared to the outgoing models available in Australia now, this is a solid increase and should entice many buyers to go for the upgrade.

Buyers have the option to choose between a six-speed manual gearbox if you are really keen on controlling it on your own. Most who would regularly drive in the traffic will find the seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission to be a viable addition as it makes driving smooth and render the necessary performance whenever you need it to. It is equipped with an all-wheel drive system. According to the official statement from Volkswagen, the car can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. It makes it the best hatchback available now and the top speed is limited at 250 kmph.

Additional Modes and Packages to Purchase

There are two driving modes that you could choose between including a Drift mode for aggressive drivers. The model is equipped with slightly smaller wheels but for people who opt for the R Performance package, they can get the 2021 Volkswagen Golf R upgraded to 19-inch wheels with bigger rear spoiler. The car also features a 10-inch infotainment system, LED light strips and the proud R batch on the rear side.

With slower deliveries, it is expected that rollout will begin in 2021 and may go all the way up to 2022 for people in other countries including Australia to gain access to the Golf R hatchback.

