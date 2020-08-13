2021 Volkswagen Golf R Spotted with No Camouflage, Improved HP Expected

The presence of a new model with no camouflage often indicates that the test runs are complete and the product is ready for a grand launch.

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf R was spotted recently with no kind of covering and we could fully make out the design elements that VW engineers have opted for in this new edition.

Also Read: 2021 Volkswagen Models Can Expect Big Changes to be Made

The Golf edition is easily one of the favored models around the globe because the hatch offers the best of both worlds. By being compact, it is easy to drive in any condition yet it offers some sporty variants and excellent performance to top it all. The image comes from an Instagram post made by wilcoblok and the user somehow managed to find the car parked in a random spot. The naked photograph showcases every change that we could expect from this 2021 edition.

Revised Performance Should Appease Sporty Drivers

If you are looking for a sheer boost in performance, the 2021 Volkswagen Golf R has got it exceptionally well. Before we delve into the numbers, the engineers have done a great job in the design department with large air intakes and a bold front fascia. The car now sports a five-spoke alloy wheel designed combined with blue brake calipers with the traditional R badge etched on top of it. Owning the R edition definitely has its own pride which is why it is often signified in multiple areas of the vehicle and even in the calipers, something long time fans are not going to complain about.

The braking system has significantly improved which further denotes the boost in performance the car is about to offer. The rear bumper has been trimmed to make it resemble a sports car even though the hatch is often geared towards the daily commuter. The black diffuser has a glossy finish while the impeccable four tailpipe exhaust system further justifies the edition that buyers are looking forward to owning.

Also Read: New Spy Photos of 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Emerge Online

In terms of a performance boost, the new Volkswagen Golf R edition set for launch will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The new powertrain can comfortably deliver about 328 horsepower which is mated to a dual-clutch transmission system. The all-wheel-drive system makes it easier to drive the vehicle on wide terrain types and will also make the ride more comfortable.

The naked version of the car has been spotted multiple times which further strengthens the fact that Volkswagen is all ready to launch the new model real soon. The event will be streamed online as is most automobile launches during these pandemic times.